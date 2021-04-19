Raze Network Price Hits $0.87 on Major Exchanges (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $13.17 million and $2.85 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00274212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.37 or 0.99715783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.58 or 0.00905127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.00613783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.