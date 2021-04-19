Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,619,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Qualys by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.44. 349,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,653. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.