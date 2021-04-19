Short Interest in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Decreases By 21.0%

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,566. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $62.61.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

