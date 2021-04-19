Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

In other news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 2,061,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $30,070,865.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,654,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,172,784 shares of company stock worth $590,024,146 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. 32,346,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,267,641. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

