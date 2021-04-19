Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.20. 1,021,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,572. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

