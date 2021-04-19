Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.77.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,935. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $110.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.