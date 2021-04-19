$1.18 EPS Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.04. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,445. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

