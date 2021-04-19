Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FLUIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$30.50 during trading hours on Monday. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

