DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.08 or 0.06116270 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

