Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$700,642.80.

Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.31 million and a P/E ratio of -25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$87.40 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.