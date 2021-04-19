Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total value of C$46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$700,642.80.
Brian Battison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.31 million and a P/E ratio of -25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
