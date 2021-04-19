Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report ($1.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.35). CVR Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,101,000 after buying an additional 274,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 825.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 244,952 shares during the last quarter.

CVI traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.77. 317,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,677. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

