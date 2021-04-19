Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In other Masonite International news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.86. The company had a trading volume of 150,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $131.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

