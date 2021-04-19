Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,351. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

