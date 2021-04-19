American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 670,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,771,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

