American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of AXP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.
In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 670,042 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,771,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
