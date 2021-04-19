Short Interest in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Drops By 28.8%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 608,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Glatfelter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Glatfelter stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.20. 214,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,909. The stock has a market cap of $764.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

