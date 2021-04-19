Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. 38,667,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,567,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -302.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

