Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.03. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.54. 209,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,869. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $425.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.