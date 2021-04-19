Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($1.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 258,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 684,008 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYGR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 455,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,617. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.80.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

