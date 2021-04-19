Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 417,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,346. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,130,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 317,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $8,753,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.