Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 872,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $747,282.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $55.22. 127,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,658. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

