NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the March 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

