Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report sales of $131.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $498.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

MIME traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.40. 556,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,344. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.50, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 960,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,725. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,133,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,421,000 after buying an additional 469,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

