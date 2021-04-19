Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRL. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average of $260.93. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $324.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,518 shares of company stock worth $30,932,255. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

