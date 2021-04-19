IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC. (IMPL) Plans to Raise $80 Million in April 23rd IPO

IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC. (IMPL) plans to raise $80 million in an IPO on Friday, April 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $291.2 million.

Cowen, Guggenheim Securities and Wedbush PacGrow served as the underwriters for the IPO.

IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing our proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system, or CNS. Our company was founded on the premise that the upper nasal cavity can be an optimal treatment entry point for CNS and other diseases where rapid vascular absorption can result in superior clinical outcomes. Our strategy is to pair our proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery, or POD, upper nasal delivery technology with well-established therapeutics or other therapeutics where rapid vascular absorption is preferred to drive therapeutic benefit, improve patient outcomes, reduce drug development risk and expand the commercial opportunity within our target diseases. Since 2016, we have identified and advanced multiple product candidates, including TRUDHESATM (INP104) for the acute treatment of migraine and INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD. Our pipeline of proprietary product candidates also includes INP107 for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson’s Disease. In November 2020, we submitted an NDA for TRUDHESA, for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adult patients. The FDA has filed and accepted the new drug application, or NDA, for review and established a Prescription Drug User Fee Act, or PDUFA, goal date of Sept. 6, 2021. “.

IMPEL NEUROPHARMA, INC. was founded in 2008 and has employees. The company is located at 201 Elliott Avenue West, Suite 260 Seattle, WA 98119 and can be reached via phone at (206) 568-1466 or on the web at http://www.impelnp.com/.

