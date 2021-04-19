Blank Wallet Price Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $34.68 million and $3.24 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00062783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.30 or 0.00278230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00025536 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.67 or 0.00662269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,675.04 or 0.99742709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.36 or 0.00867739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

