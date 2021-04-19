$9.59 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report sales of $9.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $9.18 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.26 million to $46.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNSS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 569,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Genasys by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genasys by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 115,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

About Genasys

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

