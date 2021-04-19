Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $367,800.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,894,100.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,036. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

