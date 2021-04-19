Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Declines By 27.8%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.22. 110,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0222 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

