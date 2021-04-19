Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 1,714 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $18,374.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,951.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21.

On Thursday, February 11th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $97,683.59.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $19,872.18.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 18,353,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,320,311. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -353.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

