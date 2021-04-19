Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

NYSE:JDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.91. 36,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

