Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Shares of RUN traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $48.54. 5,647,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,213.80 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.50. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $320.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,143,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

