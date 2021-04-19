Dash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.96 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $293.76 or 0.00526754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and approximately $1.96 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.66 or 0.03573122 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,086,077 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.