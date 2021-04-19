U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.71. 2,623,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,220,484. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

