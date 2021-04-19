$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.08. Apple posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,771,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,668,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.50. Apple has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 11,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 145,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 44.9% during the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,157,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

