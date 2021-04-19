Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.54. 1,709,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

