Cardano (ADA) Price Down 8.3% This Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.27 billion and $5.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00047160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00303820 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00033273 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

