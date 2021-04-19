The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $228,033.36 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12.

GPS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. 3,203,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,146,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

