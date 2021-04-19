Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

CPSI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 78,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $435.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $36.37.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

