Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $652.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after purchasing an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $142,590,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $134.59. 1,173,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

