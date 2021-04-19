Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $74,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $72,900.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $70,300.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $47,193.28.

On Thursday, March 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 5,363 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $30,783.62.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $116,200.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,800. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Several research analysts have commented on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $213,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

