Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Sells 19,340 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.38, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

