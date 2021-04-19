The Graph Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $261.76 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00089086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00628002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.62 or 0.06445445 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

