Clever DeFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $109,117.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $109,117.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00017461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.38 or 0.00278382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.68 or 0.00660528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.83 or 0.99998952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.00872102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

