Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $935,250.00 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,226. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,000. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

