Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

PBH traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $45.18. 173,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

