Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.06. Dorman Products reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.63. 56,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. Dorman Products has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

