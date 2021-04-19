Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of SEE remained flat at $$48.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 985,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,676. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $48.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

