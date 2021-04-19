O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $533.77. 520,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.62 and a 12 month high of $539.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $488.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.