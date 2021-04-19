MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,958,500 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 6,750,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

MEDIF stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,123. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEDIF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

