indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPUB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

indiePub Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 11,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. indiePub Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

indiePub Entertainment Company Profile

indiePub Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices.

